Flights to Liverpool take off from Belfast City Airport with easyJet

Flights to Liverpool have taken off from George Best Belfast City Airport today with Northern Ireland’s largest airline, easyJet.

With almost daily departures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the flights expand easyJet’s portfolio at Belfast City Airport and will offer passengers an additional choice when flying to the UK.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager, said: “The launch of a service from Belfast City Airport to Liverpool is great news for business and leisure passengers wishing to connect with one of England’s most popular destinations.

“easyJet’s initial route to London Gatwick proved extremely popular with our passengers and we are thrilled that the airline has chosen to expand its operations from Belfast City with flights to Liverpool, and later this year, to Bristol.

“Passengers can now travel to 21 destinations across the UK and beyond this summer, with Belfast City Airport offering more domestic options than any other airport in Northern Ireland.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new domestic service from Belfast City to Liverpool for the first time, further strengthening our network in Belfast and providing more opportunity for our customers in Northern Ireland to book a trip this summer.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”

Belfast City Airport was recently revealed as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for the first three months of 2022 and boasts an average security time of only six minutes.