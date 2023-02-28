easyJet flight makes 360 circle to enjoy polar lights

Passenger on yesterday’s easyJet flight U21806 between Reykjavik, Iceland and Manchester, United Kingdom were in for a special treat as – during the flight – they were able to see the polar lights (Aurora). As a result of disturbances in the magnetosphere caused by the solar wind, the phenomenon can be observed around the arctic and the antarctic.

The pilots of the Airbus A320 (registered G-EZTY) made the event even more spectacular as – halfway into the flight – they made a 360 degrees circle so all passengers could see.

Passenger Adam Groves rushed to social media platform Twitter and said: “Big thanks to the easyJet pilots of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights!“.

Groves also shared the following pictures:

