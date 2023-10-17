Home Airlines easyJet easyJet flight cancelled after passenger leaves unsanitary mess in toilet

easyJet flight cancelled after passenger leaves unsanitary mess in toilet

Bart Noëth
easyJet passengers had a harrowing experience on Sunday as their flight U28054 from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick, United Kingdom, already delayed for other reasons, was ultimately canceled due to a fellow passenger leaving a substantial liquid mess on the restroom floor. The aircraft’s toilet was left in such an unsanitary state that there was insufficient time for a thorough cleaning.

As a result, the affected travelers had to spend an additional night in Tenerife and could only fly back home the following day. Some expressed their frustration on social media, seeking an explanation from easyJet about why the mess couldn’t be promptly addressed.

The budget airline has since apologized for the inconvenience and is compensating passengers for their hotel expenses. While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, it is presumed to be an unfortunate accident.

In the video below, one of the pilots announces the flight cancellation, shedding light on the situation:

 

