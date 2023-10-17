easyJet flight cancelled after passenger leaves unsanitary mess in toilet

easyJet passengers had a harrowing experience on Sunday as their flight U28054 from Tenerife, Spain to London Gatwick, United Kingdom, already delayed for other reasons, was ultimately canceled due to a fellow passenger leaving a substantial liquid mess on the restroom floor. The aircraft’s toilet was left in such an unsanitary state that there was insufficient time for a thorough cleaning.

As a result, the affected travelers had to spend an additional night in Tenerife and could only fly back home the following day. Some expressed their frustration on social media, seeking an explanation from easyJet about why the mess couldn’t be promptly addressed.

The budget airline has since apologized for the inconvenience and is compensating passengers for their hotel expenses. While the motive behind the incident remains unclear, it is presumed to be an unfortunate accident.

In the video below, one of the pilots announces the flight cancellation, shedding light on the situation:

Real good of @easyJet to delay the flight 3.5 hours with 0 communication then decide to cancel it altogether because someone took a shit on the toilet floor???? quite literally couldn’t make this shit up???? #easyjet pic.twitter.com/E9lpCA4rew — kitty florence lucia (@kittystreekx) October 16, 2023