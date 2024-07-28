Emergency landings and health scares plagued easyJet flights on Saturday

On consecutive flights, easyJet faced significant in-flight emergencies. On flight U2 8538 from Faro to London Gatwick, an easyJet A319 aircraft (G-EZBT) with 161 passengers on board made an emergency landing back at Faro Airport after a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

The plane landed safely at 17:40, 44 minutes after departure, following a ‘red code’ alert and emergency response mobilisation. Passengers disembarked normally and received assistance for alternative arrangements. The flight was eventually cancelled.

Earlier the same day, an easyJet co-pilot reportedly fainted on flight U2 2459 from London Luton to Lisbon. The A320 aircraft (G-EZOA) with 193 people on board landed safely in Lisbon, where the co-pilot was taken to Santa Maria Hospital for treatment. Despite the co-pilot’s health scare, reports confirm he is in stable condition and undergoing further evaluations.

Both incidents underline the challenges faced by airlines in maintaining pilot health and managing in-flight emergencies.