Eight (!) unruly passengers compel easyJet flight bound to Tenerife to divert to Lanzarote – Similar problem with another easyJet flight to Fuerteventura

The easyJet flight came from Manchester and had to make an emergency landing in Lanzarote

Emergency situation in the air on easyJet flight U22011 from Manchester to Tenerife South airport, operated by Airbus A320 registered G-EZOP. This has been forced to divert to Lanzarote airport due to the presence of eight passengers who were violent on board the aircraft.

This has been reported by the air traffic controllers through an account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

?? La tripulación del vuelo procedente de Manchester con destino #Tenerife Sur nos comunica la presencia de 8 pasajeros violentos a bordo. Ante la posibilidad de agresiones requieren desviarse al aeropuerto de #Lanzarote.

Les instruimos a ruta directa y recorte de aproximación en… pic.twitter.com/6mu8PC2fdh — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) September 29, 2023

According to the crew, there was a risk of attacks on board, which made it necessary to facilitate a direct route and shorten the approach as much as possible. Police presence at the airport has been coordinated once the flight landed.

The flight continued to Tenerife after the turbulent passengers were taken into custody at Lanzarite. But the return flight U22012 from Tenerife South to Manchester has been heavily delayed by some 10 hours for checks into the aircraft.

Another flight from the same company bound for Fuerteventura expedited its landing due to problematic passengers

Added to this incident was another incident also on easyJet company flight, specifically the U22311 that left London Luton at 13:30 bound for Fuerteventura. The crew told controllers that it had several problematic passengers on board. Given this situation, they expedited their approach manoeuvre while the police presence was coordinated upon their arrival. The plane landed at 18:08 this Friday.

Source: El Dia, La Provincia, Flightradar24