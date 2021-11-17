easyJet wins sustainability award for uniforms from recycled bottles

easyJet has celebrated winning the ‘Sustainability Award’ for its new Pilot and Cabin Crew uniform

The uniform is produced using fabric made from 100% recycled plastic bottles

With 45 bottles in each uniform, this will prevent 2,700,000 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills or in oceans over five years

easyJet’s new Pilot and Cabin crew uniform, which is produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles has won the ‘Sustainability Award’ at the 2021 Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide Awards.

The award, which recognises innovative individuals and organisations breaking boundaries for sustainability in the professional clothing industry, was accepted alongside partners Tailored Image, a Northern Ireland based professional clothing specialist who manufacture the innovative uniforms.

The new fabric, adapted to the airline’s current style, is created using high-tech material made from around 45 recycled plastic bottles per uniform. The introduction of the new crew uniform is part of easyJet’s commitment to mitigate waste, increase re-use of materials and search for innovative change beyond carbon reduction initiatives.

Cabin crew and pilots were issued with their new uniforms earlier this year, following months of research and development. Beyond the new fabric, plastic has also been replaced in all clothing-related packaging in favour of recyclable and biodegradable materials: for example, replacing plastic collar strays with recyclable cardboard ones, plastic shirt clips with metal shirt clips, non-recyclable white coated cards with recyclable cardboard card and polypropylene outer shirt covers with biodegradable shirt covers.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said: “It is fantastic to see our new sustainable uniforms being celebrated. Sustainability is extremely important to us at easyJet and we continue to work every day to identify and implement ways in which we can reduce our carbon footprint across all areas of the business”.

Speaking of the success, Tailored Image’s Managing Director, Bernard Birt, commented: “Our success at this awards ceremony is an achievement we are very proud of. Sustainability matters to us, it matters to our customers and together we are making a difference to our environment in a way that does not compromise either the aesthetics of our uniforms or the streamlined processes via which they are ordered and delivered. The recent easyJet contract is a testament to this and is indicative of our capabilities to manage even the most high-profile contracts.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised by our industry in such a positive way, and I must pay tribute to our fantastic team across even a single department in this business who go above and beyond every day to make success our reality.”

17 November 2021