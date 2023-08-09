easyJet welcomes its 500,000th passenger at Belfast City Airport

By
André Orban
-
0
5
Abby Wood, easyJet’s 500,000th passenger at Belfast City, celebrates with Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager

On August 9, 2023, easyJet commemorated a significant achievement at Belfast City Airport by welcoming its 500,000th passenger since starting operations in July 2021. Abby Wood, the 500,000th passenger arriving on a London Gatwick flight, was honoured with a bouquet of flowers amidst a performance by Rock Choir in the terminal.

Currently offering six UK routes from Belfast City Airport including destinations such as Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton, and Manchester, easyJet’s consistent presence has garnered popularity among passengers seeking convenient and affordable air travel options.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, expressed appreciation for easyJet’s contribution to connectivity, while Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, celebrated the milestone and the airline’s commitment to providing a wide array of domestic connections and great value to its customers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.