easyJet trials lightweight paint to cut fuel use and emissions

easyJet has become the first airline to trial a revolutionary lightweight paint system from Mankiewicz Aviation Coatings, designed to reduce aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency. The new paint, already applied to 38 aircraft, is expected to cut fleet-wide fuel consumption by 1,296 tonnes and CO2 emissions by 4,095 tonnes annually once fully implemented by 2030.

The innovative paint system reduces each aircraft’s weight by 27kg and is part of easyJet’s broader sustainability strategy. Combined with fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, and airspace modernisation, the initiative supports the airline’s roadmap to net zero emissions.

Dublin-based MAAS Aviation facilitated the application of the paint, aligning with easyJet’s commitment to decarbonising aviation. Lahiru Ranasinghe, Director of Sustainability at easyJet, emphasised the airline’s dedication to exploring efficiency gains across all operations.

This milestone complements easyJet’s ongoing efforts, including fleet-wide installation of Descent Profile Optimisation (DPO) technology and achieving record reductions in carbon intensity in FY24 compared to 2019.