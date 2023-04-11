easyJet today celebrates its 5 millionth passenger at Lille Airport

In April 2023, easyJet reached the milestone of 5 million passengers transported at Lille airport.

Established permanently since March 2012 on the Lille platform, the orange company became in 2019 the first operator by the number of passengers transported and today celebrates its 5 millionth passenger in Lille.

In order to mark this symbolic threshold, an easyJet passenger departing for Nice was offered a ticket valid for the easyJet destination of her choice.

From Lille, easyJet flies to major cities in France (Bordeaux, Toulouse, Nice) all year round, as well as Geneva, the gateway to the Alps, both Swiss and French.

In the summer season, easyjet also offers 2 weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands), on Wednesdays and Sundays from June 4th.

Reginald Otten, easyJet Deputy Director for France, said:

“The offer of easyJet, the platform’s leading company with a 34% market share, has won over travellers from Lille and met a real need for affordable and fast travel, particularly to domestic destinations. We are very happy with this performance, which further marks our regional roots in France.”

On the occasion of the passage of the 5,000,000th passenger of easyJet in Lille, Marc-André Gennart, Managing Director of Aéroport de Lille SAS declared:

“Since 2012, easyJet has been a partner of Lille airport for its development and for the accessibility of our regional territory. We are delighted with the symbolic milestone reached today and we are convinced that we will have many more to celebrate throughout the years to come.”

Key figures for easyJet in Lille:

1st airline in terms of passengers with 34% market share

30% business passengers

5 destinations: Bordeaux, Geneva, Nice, Toulouse and Palma de Mallorca

More than 605,000 passengers transported in 2022

April 11, 2023