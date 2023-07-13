easyJet to start direct flights from London Gatwick and Manchester to Kittilä Airport in November

easyJet will start direct scheduled flights from Kittilä Airport to both Manchester and London Gatwick in the UK in November 2023. The airline will fly the routes twice a week during the winter season 2023–2024.

The new routes will provide a much-needed boost to tourism in Finnish Lapland, which is a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts. The flights will also make it easier for people from the UK to visit the region to experience its unique culture and natural beauty.

The flights will be operated by easyJet, one of the world’s largest low-cost airlines. Tickets for the flights will go on sale on 13 July.