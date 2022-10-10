easyJet to operate Northern Lights flight, with proceeds going to a charity

easyJet and charity Aerobility are partnering to offer a special flight to experience the magic of the Northern Lights at 30,000 feet

Tickets include a two-course meal, entertainment and expert presentations including from BBC’s Sky at Night presenter Pete Lawrence

The funds raised go to charity Aerobility, whose mission is to provide anyone with any disability with access to flying

Limited tickets for the flight on 18 February 2023 from London Gatwick are now available to book, with discounted rates available for disabled flyers, carers and children

easyJet is partnering once again with disabled flying charity Aerobility to host a unique ‘Aurora Flight’, providing the opportunity to experience the magic of the Northern Lights at 30,000 feet.

The flight will be the first Northern Lights experience the airline and charity have operated since before the pandemic, which have previously enabled hundreds of passengers to enjoy amazing views of the ‘Aurora Borealis’ from the sky over the past 8 years. The flights have even played host to an inflight marriage proposal, with Oli and Steph Bruce from Oxfordshire tying the knot in June 2022 after getting engaged onboard the Aurora flight in February 2020.

The ‘Aurora’ flight from London Gatwick on 18 February 2023 includes a two-course meal at Gatwick Sofitel Hotel, pre-departure presentations and inflight commentary from special guests including Sky at Night presenter Pete Lawrence and Aurora experts from the British Antarctic Survey, as well as entertainment and refreshments onboard.

Tickets are now available to book at Aerobility.com/aurora for £349 per person, with discounted rates available for disabled flyers, carers and children.

The funds raised from the Aurora Flight will support disabled flying at Aerobility.

Mike Miller Smith, CEO at the charity said:

“We exist to change lives by providing anyone, with any disability with access to the magic and wonder of flight. We do this because taking the controls of an aircraft drives a focus on capability and encourages our flyers to ask the question ‘If I can fly an aeroplane, what else can I do?’

“This makes everything else in life feel that little bit more achievable, whilst offering the ultimate feeling of freedom and escape from restrictions of disability.”

“The Aurora Flight with easyJet means so much to Aerobility and those we look after. Not only does it provide a life-changing experience on the night, but it also funds many more life-changing flights at Aerobility, of course with our aircraft being just slightly smaller. We can’t thank everyone at easyJet and all the other companies that make the Aurora Flight possible enough.”

easyJet’s Captain Chris Foster, Aurora flight pilot, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this special Northern Lights flight once again and it is an honour to support Aerobility and the wonderful work they do. I would encourage anyone to book what is sure to be a fantastic flight that not only offers a unique experience but also contributes to a very worthwhile cause.”

October 10, 2022