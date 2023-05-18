easyJet to open base at Birmingham Airport in March 2024

The UK’s biggest airline today announced it will open a base for three of its aircraft at Birmingham Airport (BHX) from March 2024.

This major investment by easyJet will create around 100 direct jobs, including pilots and crew, and will support 1,200* indirect jobs in the West Midlands region.

Basing three of its 186-seat A320 aircraft at BHX will significantly enrich the offer for both business and leisure customers flying out of the Midlands travel hub.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our new base in Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city, which creates around 100 direct and many more indirect jobs.

“Having already served Birmingham for many years, the decision to open a base and grow at the airport now is testament to the strong demand we see, coupled with the importance of the UK market in supporting our profitable growth.

“The UK is easyJet’s largest market with 55% of all easyJet passengers flying to and from UK airports so this move will not only reinforce our leadership position as the UK’s largest airline, but also demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares.”

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport (BHX), said: “This landmark investment by easyJet is a huge vote of confidence in the West Midlands.

“Basing three aircraft at BHX will create many more jobs for local people and many more options for customers.

“Years of hard work have led to this. Together we look forward to years of future success.”

easyJet already serves key domestic connections and international routes from BHX, including Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca. The addition of more aircraft at the airport will enable easyJet to further expand its network from BHX with new routes for leisure and business travellers.