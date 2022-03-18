easyJet to offer fast track job opportunities to P&O ferries employees

Following the sad news today about the redundancies at P&O Ferries, easyJet has announced that it will be fast-tracking applications for UK Cabin Crew roles from P&O Ferries employees and reaching out to impacted employees to encourage them to apply for current opportunities. Roles are also available at easyJet’s London Luton Airport headquarters.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services for easyJet said:

“Everyone at easyJet is saddened by the news about P&O Ferries and the anxiety that their people will be feeling. As part of our ongoing recruitment drive, we still have fantastic seasonal cabin crew opportunities across our UK network, along with a number of roles at our London Luton Airport headquarters and our recruitment team will be reaching out to as many individuals as possible, to encourage them to apply.

“We know that P&O Ferries’ people will be a valuable addition to our easyJet team and we would be delighted to welcome many of them on board with us in the coming weeks.”

easyJet seasonal Cabin Crew opportunities are currently available for this summer at its bases across the UK including Gatwick, Luton and Bristol. For more information and to apply visit easyJet Careers | Apply (taleo.net) and any applications with recent P&O Ferries experience will be fast-tracked.

