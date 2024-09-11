easyJet to close base at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport

After a decade of operations, low-cost carrier easyJet has announced the closure of its base at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport. This decision, set to take effect in spring 2025, is attributed to a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic challenges. The two aircraft currently based in Toulouse will be relocated to Nantes and Lyon airports.

Despite the base closure, easyJet confirmed that it will continue to operate flights to and from Toulouse, although schedules might change. The airline operates several domestic routes from Toulouse, including flights to Paris, Nice, Nantes, Lyon, Lille, Mulhouse, and Rennes. It also offers international flights to destinations such as the UK, Italy, Morocco, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Portugal.

easyJet’s decision differs from Ryanair’s upcoming exit from Bordeaux-Mérignac Airport, as easyJet plans to maintain service to Toulouse, even after the base closure. However, details regarding potential route cancellations or changes are yet to be confirmed.