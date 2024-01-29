easyJet takes lead with Iris: Launching next-gen air traffic communication service for greener skies

easyJet has become the inaugural airline partner for the Iris program, led by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Viasat. The Iris program utilises cutting-edge satellite technology to revolutionise air traffic management (ATM), with easyJet’s involvement marking the first commercial flights in Europe.

By adopting Iris, easyJet aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and cut emissions. Iris enables air traffic controllers and pilots to optimise flight routes, altitudes, and climb/descent paths, contributing to the broader industry goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

The ESA-led programme, funded by ESA Member States, plans global expansion, aiming to extend its benefits beyond Europe. Viasat and ESA’s ongoing collaboration seeks to bring Iris innovations to a broader international audience.