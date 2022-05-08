easyJet removes passenger seats to deal with staff crisis

easyJet, which is battling staff shortages as it attempts to return to pre-pandemic levels of service, has started removing seats from some planes to reduce the number of cabin crew needed on each flight.

Airlines are confronted with staff shortages as they ramp up operations following the easing of Covid-related travel restrictions.

In an internal memo dated Friday, easyJet staff were told that the airline planned to cut six seats from 60 of its UK-based Airbus A319 aircraft. By reducing the number of seats on board from 156 to 150, the number of cabin crew members can be reduced from four to three.

UK and EU safety laws require airlines to carry at least one cabin crew member for every 50 aircraft seats, regardless of the number of passengers on board. By removing six seats, easyJet can continue to play by the rules.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “This summer we will be operating our UK fleet of A319s with a maximum of 150 passengers on board and three crew members in accordance with CAA regulations.”

An additional benefit is for passengers, who will enjoy more legroom.