easyJet removes no less than 26 disruptive passengers, causing flight delay to Faro

easyJet flight U2 3163 from Glasgow to Faro experienced a delay of about two and a half hours after easyJet removed 26 disruptive men from the plane last Thursday (20 June). The flight, scheduled to depart at 16:25 with Airbus A320 registered G-EZTN, was postponed as police were called to handle the situation.

According to an easyJet spokesperson, the group was denied boarding due to their behaviour, emphasising that safety and well-being are top priorities and that such incidents, though rare, are taken very seriously. Police Scotland confirmed their involvement, stating no criminal activity was found.

It remains uncertain if the men were part of a stag party, a common source of disruptive behaviour among tourists heading to Albufeira. The local municipality has recently expressed frustration with such incidents, indicating a growing intolerance for such behaviour.