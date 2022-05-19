easyJet puts spring 2023 flights on sale

Over 100,000 easyJet flights are now on sale between 1 March and 8 May 2023

Millions of seats across the airline’s European network are available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app from just £24.99*

easyJet has put its spring 2023 schedule on sale today. Customers now have more choice to book a spring getaway to look forward to, with thousands of flights now available to 124 destinations across easyJet’s network, including 107 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from the UK.

Millions of seats across more than 100,000 flights between 1 March and 8 May 2023, including for next year’s Easter holidays, are now available to book across the entire easyJet network.

Of these, over 53,000 flights to and from the UK are now on sale and customers can get a great deal by booking early at easyjet.com or via the mobile app.

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet’s Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet’s entire network, all in one place, allowing them to plan their next holiday at a bargain price.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We are delighted to be putting our spring 2023 schedule on sale today, so that customers can book early and enjoy low fares on flights for a spring break or Easter getaway.

“We remain focused on providing low fares and with seats available from just £24.99 across thousands of flights on hundreds of routes to a fantastic beach, ski and city destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book with easyJet.

“Our priority is taking our customers away on their long-awaited holidays and this summer easyJet is looking forward to returning to near 2019 levels of flying. We continue to fly up to a quarter of a million customers across our network every day. May half term is set to be the busiest we’ve been since before the pandemic with over two million customers set to fly with us across Europe, and we look forward to welcoming even more customers on board.”

Flights are now available to an unrivalled range of destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from 22 airports across the UK, including:

London Gatwick to Amsterdam from £32.99*, Faro from £31.99* and Palma from £30.99*

London Luton Amsterdam from £26.99*, Malaga and Geneva from £28.99*

Bristol to Alicante from £26.99, Amsterdam from £24.99* and Faro from £28.99*

Manchester to Amsterdam, Paris and Geneva from £28.99*

Liverpool to Faro from £28.99*, Amsterdam and Palma from £26.99*

Edinburgh to Amsterdam from £33.86*, Paris from £30.99 and Geneva from £24.36*

Glasgow to Alicante from £34.99*, Amsterdam from £33.86* and Paris from £24.99*

Belfast to Malaga, Faro and Palma from £28.99*

easyJet serves 22 UK airports, offering 428 routes to 107 destinations from the UK to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

