easyJet puts flights on sale for Summer 2023, more than in 2022

easyJet has put a quarter of a million flights on sale for next summer, including to over 100 destinations from the UK, up to 30 September 2023

Even more flights for next summer from the UK t o holiday favourites Spain, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus, and Egypt, compared to 2022

Seats are available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app from £29.99*.

Thousands more packages available with easyJet holidays

easyJet has put its summer 2023 schedule on sale today meaning seats on nearly a quarter of a million flights between 9 May 2023 and 30 September 2023 are now available to snap up early across the entire easyJet network, including over 133,000 flights to and from the UK.

The airline is also offering more flights for next summer from the UK to some of the most-loved holiday destinations across its network including Spain, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Cyprus, and Egypt, compared to 2022.

With flights to 104 destinations to choose from across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from 19 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their summer getaway, whether that’s exploring hidden gems, relaxing on Europe’s most beautiful beaches or enjoying a lively city break.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be putting our flights for summer 2023 on sale today, so customers can book early to snap up the best fares across our network and find a great-value summer getaway in the most fantastic beach and city destinations Europe has to offer.

“With seats now available across hundreds of thousands of flights, serving 19 UK airports on over 400 routes to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, now is a great time to book for next summer with easyJet.”

Today also sees thousands more package holidays for summer 2023 available to book through easyJet holidays, for holidaymakers heading to Europe’s best loved beach and city destinations.

Flights for next summer are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

London Gatwick to Lyon, Copenhagen and Berlin from £29.99* and Pisa, Mallorca, Malaga, Alicante and Marrakech from £31.99*

London Luton to Mallorca, Barcelona, and Agadir from £29.99*, and Faro and Malaga from £31.99*

Bristol to Rome and Madrid from £29.99* and Ibiza, Alicante, Mallorca and Marseille from £31.99*

Manchester to Bilbao, Venice and Newquay from £29.99*, and Corfu, Preveza and Sofia from £31.99*

Liverpool to Nice from £29.99*, Barcelona from £30.99* and Faro and Malaga from £32.99*

Edinburgh to Munich and Keflavik from £31.99*, and Lisbon and Naples from £34.99*

Glasgow to Berlin and Paris from £29.99* and Malaga and Alicante from £34.99*

Belfast to Faro, Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahon from £29.99*

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering 414 routes to 104 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.

October 06, 2022