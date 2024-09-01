easyJet prepares to fly Eurovision fans to Basel for 2025 contest

easyJet, the official airline partner of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, is set to transport thousands of fans from across Europe to Basel, the event’s host city.

With over 70 routes to and from Basel-Mulhouse, including five from the UK, easyJet offers convenient travel options for the week-long celebration, culminating in the Grand Final on May 17th.

The airline, known for its extensive European network and commitment to diversity, is excited to contribute to the success of this iconic music event. Fans can already book their flights to ensure they don’t miss out on the festivities.