easyJet plane came dangerously close to Lake Geneva before landing

On 5 November 2023, an easyJet Airbus A320neo registered G-UZLO, operating flight U23291 from Edinburgh to Geneva with 157 passengers on board, came dangerously close to the surface of Lake Geneva during its approach to the airport. The aircraft descended significantly below the glide path, prompting the flight crew to initiate a go-around.

For an as yet unexplained reason, the Airbus found itself some 230 metres (approximately 750 feet) from the surface of the water at a place where its altitude would have been must have been more than three times higher, indicates the Swiss daily La Tribune de Genève.

The Swiss Safety Investigation Service confirmed the incident and mentioned that the pilots were temporarily suspended. While the cause is yet to be determined, speculation suggests human error, and experts point to the cockpit as the key to the explanation.

The geographical specifics of Geneva and the approach from Scotland may have contributed to the incident, requiring rapid descent after passing the Jura. easyJet, a low-cost airline, is one of the main carriers at Geneva airport.