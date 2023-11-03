easyJet launches Southampton flights to Belfast and Glasgow

easyJet has initiated new year-round routes from Southampton Airport to Belfast International and Glasgow. The Belfast route offers flights up to three times a week on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the Glasgow route operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays.

These routes aim to enhance domestic connectivity for travellers in the South of England, whether they’re looking for city breaks, business connections, or opportunities to explore Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Seats are available to book with fares starting from £22.50 on easyJet.com.

Southampton Airport expressed its excitement over these new routes, reflecting its commitment to serving travellers in the region.