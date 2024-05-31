easyJet launches seasonal flights from Belfast City Airport to Palma de Mallorca

Belfast City Airport has inaugurated easyJet’s new seasonal service to Palma de Mallorca, offering twice-weekly flights to the popular Spanish destination on Mondays and Thursdays.

This new route provides Northern Ireland travellers with a convenient option for summer getaways to the Mediterranean island known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural heritage.

Airport and Airline Statements:

Katy Best, Chief Commercial Officer at Belfast City Airport: Highlighted the partnership with easyJet as part of the airport’s commitment to expanding its route network and providing more travel options. She emphasised the convenience for travellers seeking sun, sea, and relaxation.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager: Expressed delight in launching the inaugural flight, offering customers in Northern Ireland more choices for their summer holidays. Gayward noted easyJet's position as the largest airline in Northern Ireland, providing great value fares and a variety of travel options.

Additional Details:

Route Expansion: The new service to Palma de Mallorca follows the recent launch of easyJet flights to Alicante, marking a significant expansion in easyJet’s offerings from Belfast City Airport.

Since easyJet began operations at Belfast City Airport in 2021, it has built a robust network of eight routes, including Alicante, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, and now Palma de Mallorca.