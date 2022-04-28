easyJet launches new routes for summer 2022

easyJet has put 7 new routes from six UK airports on sale today with fares starting from £25.99*

The airline is now the largest carrier to the Greek Islands from the UK, launching flights for the first time to Kos, Kefalonia, Corfu and Chania

100k new seats are now on sale from the UK to some of Europe’s most popular beach destinations including Santorini, Mykonos, and Rhodes

Package holidays are available for all new routes, including beach breaks from £279 and city breaks from £169, through easyJet holidays

easyJet has today announced it will be adding seven new routes to its UK network for summer 2022. The collection of new routes on sale today features popular Greek Islands including Kos, Kefalonia, Corfu, and Chania. The new routes now mean easyJet operates more seats to the Greek Islands from the UK than any other airline, with more options for customers in the UK to plan a long-awaited summer holiday and reconnect with loved ones.

As well as the new beach routes, easyJet has added a new city break route to Nantes from Birmingham. The new route comes following new summer services to Faro, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca which are also set to take off for the first time this summer.

The new flights from the UK are now on sale and are an addition to the 24 routes previously announced for the peak summer season. Additionally, to serve the demand for summer getaways easyJet has added over 100k new seats for families and friends seeking sunshine this summer from a variety of UK airports including London Gatwick, London Luton, Bristol, and Manchester to popular Greek Islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes, Kos, Kefalonia, Corfu, and Crete.

Package holidays are available to book for this summer on all the new routes through easyJet holidays, with a range of holiday types available from adult and family to luxury and undiscovered. All easyJet holidays include flights, accommodation, 23kg of hold luggage and transfers on beach breaks.

Customers can look forward to taking advantage of new routes from across the UK this summer, including:

London Luton to Kefalonia flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays from 30 June with fares available from £40.99*

Birmingham to Nantes flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 27 June with fares available from £29.99*

Manchester to Chania flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 28 June with fares available from £25.99*

Liverpool to Kos flights will operate weekly on Sundays from 3 July with fares available from £39.99*

Edinburgh to Kefalonia flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays from 30 June with fares available from £40.99*

Edinburgh to Corfu will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays from 30 June with fares available from £28.99*

Glasgow to Chania will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays from 29 June with fares available from £29.99*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We’re delighted to add more new routes to our UK network for the summer and to provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic destinations to enjoy. We are proud to be the largest airline in the UK and remain dedicated to offering low fares and convenient connections and we can’t wait to welcome more customers back on board.”

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 411 routes to over 124 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.

April 28, 2022