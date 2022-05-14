easyJet launches new route between two airports of the VINCI network: Rennes and London Gatwick

Launch of the flights between Rennes Bretagne and London Gatwick with e asyJet

VINCI Airports supports the recovery of travel with the United Kingdom, a major commercial partner for the Brittany region



Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, Michael Quernez, Vice–president of the Regional Council of Brittany, Jean Philippe Crocq, President of the CCI for the Ille–et–Vilaine region and Bertrand Godinot, CEO of easyJet France and Netherlands welcomed today at Rennes Bretagne airport the first passengers of the new route operated by easyJet with London Gatwick.



This new connection between two airports of the VINCI Airports network will encourage the resumption of travel and trade between Brittany and the United Kingdom, a major commercial partner for the region, which is home to nearly 14,000 British residents. It will also give Rennes passengers access to more than 100 destinations from London Gatwick airport.



Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, declared: “As a long–term partner of Brittany, VINCI Airports is very proud to contribute to the resumption of travel with the UK. This new connection between two airports in our network is the result of the joint efforts made by our teams in Rennes and London Gatwick, as well as the excellent relationship we have with easyJet.”



This new route, the sixth operated by easyJet at Rennes airport, complements the others already in operation since 2017: Geneva, Lyon, Porto, Toulouse and Nice

Nanterre, 13 May 2022

