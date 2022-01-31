easyJet launches new recruitment drive for 1000 pilots

- easyJet is re-launching its ‘Generation easyJet Pilot Training’ programme for the first time in two years since the start the Covid-19 pandemic
- A parent, former gymnast and DJ, who are also real life easyJet pilots, are the stars of a new ad campaign to encourage aspiring pilots to apply
- The ads showcase some of the skills needed to become a pilot and challenge stereotypes about the job, to show that they can be found in all walks of life
- The airline is recruiting for 1000 cadets over the next five years to train to become pilots and join the airline from 2024 onwards
- With still around only 6% of pilots worldwide being women, the airline remains focused on encouraging more women to become a pilot
- The new national ad campaign launches today across social media and will also roll-out in Europe