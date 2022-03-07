easyJet launches new flights from Lille to Palma de Mallorca

easyJet completes its range of destinations departing from Lille airport by adding a new route to its network: from 1 May, the low-cost company will offer a seasonal connection to the Balearic Island of Mallorca.

After Bordeaux, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Geneva, easyJet is adding a new route to its range of destinations from Lille.

From 1 May, easyJet will serve Palma de Mallorca with two weekly flights until 25 October.

The flight schedule

Flights every Tuesday and Sunday

departure from Lille at 20:25 – arrival in Palma de Mallorca at 22:45.

departure from Palma de Mallorca at 17.35 – arrival in Lille at 19.55.

Improved accessibility

By adding Palma de Mallorca to its list of destinations, Lille Airport increases the accessibility of southern destinations for Belgian travellers. As the warmer months approach, travellers will have an added opportunity to get to and from this popular destination even more easily.