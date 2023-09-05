easyJet launches four new winter routes from the UK to the Alps

easyJet is expanding its winter route offerings with four new routes from the UK to destinations in France, Switzerland, and Austria. These routes are designed to provide increased connectivity to the Alps for winter travel enthusiasts.

The new routes include:

London Stansted to Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, starting on December 16 and operating twice a week throughout the winter season. London Southend to Grenoble in France, starting on January 14 and operating once a week during the winter. Birmingham to Salzburg in Austria, beginning on January 13, 2024, and operating once a week throughout the winter.

Fares for the new winter routes start from:

London Southend to Grenoble: £24.99

Birmingham to Salzburg: £29.99

London Stansted to Zurich: £32.99

London Stansted to Geneva: £35.99

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, expressed excitement about the expanded route offerings, emphasising the airline’s commitment to providing more choices for travellers looking to explore the Alps region for winter sports or cultural experiences.