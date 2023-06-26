easyJet launches flights to London Luton and Manchester from Belfast city airport

Flights to London Luton and Manchester have taken off from Belfast City Airport today with easyJet, bringing the total number of destinations served by the airline to six.

Both year-round flights will operate up to four times a week and will help maintain connectivity between the regions with great value fares starting from £24.99 one way.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Since commencing operations at Belfast City Airport only two years ago with its route to London Gatwick, easyJet has moved from strength to strength.

“The addition of flights to London Luton and Manchester further boost its presence at Belfast City Airport, providing additional choice and ease for passengers.

“These new routes not only bolster our route network but underline our commitment to meeting customer demand and offering unparalleled connectivity across the UK.”

Both routes will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Katy continued:

“Passengers that choose to fly from Belfast City Airport will also benefit from unrivalled convenience due to our excellent location, five minutes from Belfast city centre, and our speedy security times.”

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager at easyJet, added:

“We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of our new domestic service from Belfast City to London Luton and Manchester for the first time, further strengthening our network in Belfast City and providing our customers with even more direct and convenient domestic connections that we know will prove popular for business and leisure travellers alike.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Northern Ireland and remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”