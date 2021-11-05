easyJet launches flights from Brussels to 3 sunny South Italian destinations during Christmas holidays

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
67

easyJet is expanding its Italian network portfolio during three weeks in Winter 2021-2022, Brussels Airport tweeted.

As of mid-December, easyJet will operate three flights per week to Naples (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 16 Dec to 9 Jan) and two flights a week to both Catania (Mondays and Fridays from 17 Dec to 10 Jan) and Palermo (Tuesdays and Saturdays from 18 Dec to 8 Jan) in Sicily.

easyJet had almost retreated from Brussels Airport in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. At present, the airline has resumed flights from Brussels to Nice and to Geneva.

Editorial note: more information follows, for more information visit the Brussels Winter 2021-2022: news, new routes, airlines topic.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.