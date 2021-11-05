easyJet launches flights from Brussels to 3 sunny South Italian destinations during Christmas holidays

easyJet is expanding its Italian network portfolio during three weeks in Winter 2021-2022, Brussels Airport tweeted.

As of mid-December, easyJet will operate three flights per week to Naples (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 16 Dec to 9 Jan) and two flights a week to both Catania (Mondays and Fridays from 17 Dec to 10 Jan) and Palermo (Tuesdays and Saturdays from 18 Dec to 8 Jan) in Sicily.

easyJet had almost retreated from Brussels Airport in March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. At present, the airline has resumed flights from Brussels to Nice and to Geneva.

