easyJet launches eight new winter routes from the UK

easyJet has put eight new routes on sale today to Egypt, Finland, France and Switzerland

Announcement includes the addition of new routes to Rovaniemi, Finland, a family favourite for Christmas Lapland getaways and to the popular Egyptian resort of Hurghada

Seats are now on sale on easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares starting from £22.99*

easyJet has today announced it will be launching eight new winter routes from eight UK airports, meaning customers can choose from an even greater range of destinations to enjoy this winter and book early to get the best fares.

For those looking for a magical Christmas getaway, easyJet is launching winter flights from London Luton and Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland, which will launch on 9 and 3 December respectively and will both operate twice a week throughout winter. The new routes join existing services from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester, which are set to prove popular with families visiting the famous home of Santa Claus this winter.

Also launching this winter are four new routes from the UK to Egypt’s scuba diving hotspot Hurghada. Flight will launch from Liverpool twice a week starting 29 October, Glasgow twice a week starting 8 November and Belfast once a week starting 31 October, all operating year round, as well as from Edinburgh twice a week starting 6 November throughout the winter season. easyJet is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa, which continue to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed winter sun, vast sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

Additional winter city routes from Liverpool to Lyon and London Southend to Geneva also go on sale today.

In May the airline announced it would be launching nine new routes this winter including the only route from the UK to Akuyeri in Iceland and with eight additional new routes on sale from today, customers have even more choice when looking to book their next winter getaway, whether they’re hitting the slopes, browsing Europe’s best Christmas markets, planning a magical family holiday or chasing the winter sun.

Flights on new routes for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £22.99.*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from our airports across the UK to a range of fantastic destinations, providing even more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, hitting the slopes or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”