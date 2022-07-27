easyJet launches 21 new routes and frequencies from Lisbon and becomes UK’s largest carrier to Portugal this winter

With 32 routes to and from the capital to 10 countries, easyJet will become the #2 airline at Lisbon based on capacity

More than half a million additional Lisbon seats will go on sale for this coming winter season, including a new route from Birmingham

This winter, easyJet will be the number one carrier between the UK and Portugal

easyJet will base three additional Airbus A321neo aircraft in Lisbon, bringing the total fleet up to nine aircraft and the total Portuguese fleet up to 19 aircraft

Following the allocation of 18 new daily slots at Lisbon airport by the European Commission, easyJet has today announced that it will base three additional Airbus A321neo, the company’s biggest aircraft, at its base in Lisbon which will enable the airline to launch 21 new routes and increase frequencies to eight countries, including a new twice-weekly winter service from Birmingham to Lisbon. Flights will be available for sale from August 15th.

Moreover, the “neo” aircraft will contribute to making easyJet’s operations more sustainable, reducing fuel consumption by 15% and noise during take-off and landing by 50%.

Thanks to this investment easyJet will become the number two airline at Lisbon airport, with a network of 32 routes – 30 international and two domestic.

This coming winter, easyJet will be the number one carrier between the UK and Portugal.

José Lopes, easyJet Country Manager for Portugal, commented:

“We are extremely glad to unveil part of easyJet’s new network at Lisbon airport that will start operating later in 2022 and which will turn easyJet into the second largest carrier operating at Lisbon airport. We are particularly happy to be bringing the A321 neo to Lisbon which will contribute to making our operations more sustainable.

Despite the challenging external environment, we’ve never stopped investing in Portugal in the last two years, opening a new base In Faro in 2021 and continuously launching new routes from both Lisbon and Porto throughout the period. By the end of the year, we will have 19 aircraft based in Portugal which will enable us to carry more than 10 million passengers every year, contributing significantly to the connectivity of the country and playing a key role in supporting the national economy.”

Overall easyJet will make 1,75 million seats available for sale this winter season to and from Lisbon, a 61% increase compared to last year. From the start of the winter season, easyJet will have a total of 19 aircraft based in Portugal, a network of more than 80 routes to and from the country and expects to carry 10.3 million passengers annually.

In the last 26 years, easyJet has carried around 69 million passengers to and from Portugal. Compared to pre-pandemic levels easyJet’s capacity has grown 51% in Portugal: +61% in Lisbon, +69% in Oporto, +2% in Faro and +66% in Funchal and started to operate into Porto Santo. In addition, this investment will create around 130 direct jobs in Portugal, where the airline currently employs more than 500 people.

27 July 2022