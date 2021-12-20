easyJet launches 16 new routes from the UK to sunny destinations for summer 2022

easyJet has put 16 new routes on sale today from eight UK airports, with seats now available to book from just £22.99

Services will return to London Southend with flights to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca and from Newcastle to Palma de Mallorca for summer 22

easyJet has today added 16 new routes to its UK network for summer 2022. Even more services to some of Europe’s favourite beach and city destinations in Spain and the Balearics, the Greek Islands and Italy as well as Turkey, Bulgaria and Morocco, are among the collection of new routes which are on sale from today.

The airline will once again offer flights from London Southend for next summer, with a 4-weekly service to Palma de Mallorca taking off from 1 May 2022 and a six-weekly service to Malaga taking off from 2 May 2022. Flights from Newcastle to Palma de Mallorca will also return for next summer from 2 May, with departures to the Balearic beach favourite set to take off five times a week.

Flights are on sale from today on easyJet.com and customers can book early to take advantage of the low fares now available from just £22.99.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to announce more new routes from the UK for next summer and provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city destinations to enjoy. We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing more affordable and easy connections to our customers across the UK, by offering low fares and more choice when they travel.”

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays Commercial Director, said:

“After recent events, we all need a holiday to look forward to, so we’re pleased that even more of the UK can now enjoy easyJet holidays with the launch of new holidays to some of our favourite destinations.

“We’re committed to providing brilliant holiday experiences at unbeatable prices, with industry-leading flexibility, so we’re really excited to take our customers who book one of our new holiday routes on their well-deserved beach breaks in 2022.”

Customers can look forward to taking advantage of new routes from across the UK this summer, including:

London Luton to Chania in Crete and Agadir in Morocco from £24.99 for flights and £350 per person for seven-night package holidays

Manchester to Naples from £22.99, Burgas from £31.99, Zakynthos from £25.99, and Rhodes from £26.99 for flights and £235 per person for seven-night package holidays

Liverpool to Izmir from £26.99 and Heraklion from £22.99 for flights and £250 per person for seven-night package holidays

Edinburgh to Malaga and Rhodes from £22.99 for flights and £239 per person for seven-night package holidays

Belfast to Menorca from £22.99 for flights and £279 per person for seven-night package holidays

20 December 2021