easyJet launches 15 new routes from new base Birmingham

easyJet is launching 15 new routes for next summer from Birmingham airport

The new routes follow from easyJet’s announcement of the new three-aircraft base in Birmingham in spring 2024

Flights will be on sale in the coming months

easyjet today announced it will launch 15 new routes for next summer from Birmingham, with thousands of package holidays on sale today to a range of brand-new destinations.

Holidaymakers from Birmingham looking for a relaxing beach holiday, or exciting city escape, now have thousands of packages to choose from with easyJet holidays and can make the most of brand-new routes to Barcelona, Tenerife, Antalya, Berlin, Jersey, Malaga, Sharm El-Sheikh, Rhodes, Alicante, Dalaman, Corfu, Heraklion, Larnaca, Tunisia and Kos.

Flights across the new routes will be on sale on easyJet.com in the coming months.

The network expansion comes just a month after easyJet confirmed that it will open a new three-aircraft base at Birmingham Airport in spring 2024.

easyJet already serves 13 key domestic connections and international routes from Birmingham to popular beach and city destinations including Amsterdam, Geneva, Milan, Naples, Lisbon, Faro and Palma de Mallorca. The opening of the base with the addition of three aircraft at the airport has enabled the airline to further expand its Birmingham network with 15 new routes that will prove popular with leisure and business travellers flying from the UK’s second-largest city.