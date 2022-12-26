EasyJet launches 15 new routes from Lisbon airport next summer

In the summer of 2023, The airline will operate a total of 34 routes from Lisbon airport, 54 percent more than in 2022

easyJet on Friday announced the launch of 15 new routes from Lisbon in the summer of next year. The new routes include Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca (Balearic Islands, Spain) and Bastia (Corsica, France), which come in addition to existing destinations such as Marrakech, Barcelona, ??Bilbao, Valencia, Milan, Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, Birmingham and Zurich.

“Next summer, easyJet will operate 15 new routes from Lisbon and increase capacity to seven destinations, resulting in an increase of around one million seats available,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline will operate a total 34 routes from Lisbon airport, an increase by 54 percent compared to the summer of this year. easyJet will thus connect Lisbon to three airports in Paris.

“The launch of new routes and increased capacity in several destinations for next summer is also part of the 18 daily slots that the European Commission granted to easyJet at Lisbon airport,” which TAP was forced to give up, the airline explained.

easyJet now operates out of Terminal 1 at Lisbon airport, where it was previously located in Terminal 2, which is mainly intended for low-cost carriers.