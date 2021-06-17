easyJet launches 12 new UK domestic routes

easyJet has put 12 new domestic routes on sale today with fares starting from £14.99*available to book now on easyJet.com

The airline will launch operations from Belfast City to London Gatwick for the first time and return to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford, with new routes which were previously served by Stobart Air – operated Aer Lingus Regional, providing key connectivity for the regions

The airline has also added 60,000 additional seats to existing routes from Belfast to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow a nd operates more seats on domestic flights than any other UK operator

easyJet is providing more flexibility for flights than ever before through its Protection Promise, including fee-free flight changes to any date or destination up to two hours before departure

easyJet has put 12** new domestic flights and seats on sale today to serve the demand for domestic travel. The flights will provide Brits with more opportunity to reconnect with friends and family across the country or book a long-awaited break and explore more of the UK this summer.

The airline is adding three new UK airports to its domestic network, which includes launching operations from Belfast City Airport for the first time to London Gatwick. easyJet will also be returning to Leeds Bradford and East Midlands airports with new flights to and from Belfast International Airport, routes previously served by the Stobart Air – operated Aer Lingus Regional, providing key connectivity between the regions.

The airline has also put over 60,000 additional seats on sale across existing routes from Belfast International to Birmingham from 3 July operating 22 times a week; to Manchester from 9 July operating 27 times a week; to Edinburgh from 2 July operating 22 times a week; and to Glasgow from 2 July operating 20 times a week.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager commented: “We know our customers can’t wait to be reunited with friends and family or to explore the UK so these additional new routes today should prove popular and will further strengthen our UK domestic network providing customers with even more choice. “We were sorry to see the news about Stobart Air and so are pleased to continue to provide key regional connectivity from Belfast International Airport to East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports, as well as launching easyJet operations for the very first time from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick. “We also know it is important to our customers to be reunited with loved ones overseas so we continue to urge the UK government to add more countries to the Green list – which can be done safely – to make this possible.” Katy Best, Commercial Director at George Best Belfast City Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome both another new airline and another new route to Belfast City Airport this summer. “This new easyJet service provides passengers with an additional choice to connect with London, and based just five minutes from the city centre, Belfast City Airport ensures ultimate convenience for those arriving in or taking off from Belfast. “Through ongoing investment in our best-in-class facilities, Belfast City Airport promises a hassle-free, enjoyable experience for all our passengers and we look forward to working with easyJet to support this new route.”

All customers booking flights with easyJet benefit from industry-leading flexible booking policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now with confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

All easyJet customers will now be able to change their flights this summer without a change fee, at any time up to two hours before departure, or request a voucher providing even more last-minute flexibility. Unlike other airlines, there are no restrictions on dates or destination; customers can transfer to any flights currently on sale up to the end of September 2022.

The safety and wellbeing of all customers and crew remain easyJet’s highest priority and the airline continues to have a number of biological safety measures in place onboard in line with guidance from the relevant authorities. This includes daily enhanced cabin disinfection effective in protecting against coronavirus for at least 24 hours and mandatory mask wearing for customers and crew. All easyJet aircraft are already fitted with HEPA filters, similar to those used in hospitals, which filter 99.97% of airborne contaminants in the cabin, including viruses and bacteria.