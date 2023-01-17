easyJet launches 11 new routes from the UK for summer 2023

easyJet has put 11 new routes from nine UK airports on sale today adding over 200,000 extra seats this summer with fares starting £22.99*

Brand new services from London Gatwick to Calvi, London Luton to Izmir, Bristol to Chania, Manchester to Paris Orly, Edinburgh to Antalya and Santorini, Glasgow to Lisbon, Southend to Amsterdam and Belfast to Antalya are also now on sale

Flights from London Gatwick to Ancona are also set to return further strengthening connections to and from Italy’s charming Adriatic coast

Package holidays are available for all new routes, including beach destinations from £299 per person and city breaks from £209 per person, through easyJet holidays

easyJet has today announced it will be adding eleven new routes to its UK network for summer 2023, Packages from easyJet holidays are also available on all the new routes.

From nine airports across the UK, more than 200,000 extra seats are on sale today across flights on new routes to some of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations including the popular Greek islands Santorini and Chania, Corsica and Lisbon, as well as Antalya and Izmir in Turkey. Convenient city connections are also launching to Amsterdam from Southend, from Glasgow to Lisbon, and from Birmingham to Naples for the first time this summer, while a new service from Manchester to Paris Orly which will operate year-round.

The airline will also once again offer flights from London Gatwick to Ancona in Italy, with a twice weekly service operating on Mondays and Fridays, providing an even greater range of options for passengers travelling from the south of England, wishing to explore more of Italy’s charming Adriatic coast.

The announcement comes following the confirmation in November of nine new routes from the UK.

Flights are on sale from today on easyJet.com or via the app and customers can book early to take advantage of great value fares now available from just £22.99*.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching even more new routes from the UK and to be operating to new destinations for the very first time this summer, so that we can provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to explore and enjoy. We remain committed to strengthening our unrivalled short-haul network and providing affordable and convenient connections for our customers across the UK, all with great value fares and the warm welcome that our crew are famous for.”

New easyJet routes now on sale:

London Gatwick to Ancona flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 26 June with fares from £28.99*

London Gatwick to Calvi flights will operate twice a week on, Wednesdays and Sundays from 28 June with fares from £42.89*

London Luton to Izmir flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays from 3 April with fares from £41.99*

Southend to Amsterdam flights will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays from 24 May with fares from £22.99*

Bristol to Chania flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 27 June with fares from £32.99*

Birmingham to Naples flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1 April with fares from £26.99*

Manchester to Paris Orly flights will operate Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 27 March with fares from £22.99*

Edinburgh to Antalya flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3 June fares from £39.99*

Edinburgh to Santorini flights will operate on Tuesdays from 6 June fares from £39.99*

Glasgow to Lisbon flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 2 June with fares from £39.99*

Belfast to Antalya flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays from 26 March with fares from £37.99*

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 476 routes to over 133 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.