easyJet introduces new Bordeaux to Rabat route starting October 2024

easyJet announces a new route between Bordeaux, France, and Rabat, Morocco, starting October 29, 2024. The service will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This new route expands easyJet’s offerings from Bordeaux to 36 destinations, reinforcing its presence in the region and enhancing connectivity to Morocco, where it has been operating since 2006. The airline aims to boost leisure and VFR tourism through this new service, alongside its existing routes to Essaouira and Marrakech from Bordeaux.

Reginald Otten, Deputy Managing Director of easyJet for France, highlighted the collaboration with Bordeaux airport to provide diverse travel options to passengers.