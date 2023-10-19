easyJet flight to Gran Canaria diverts to Bordeaux due to unruly passenger and is delayed there by bomb threat

An easyJet flight from Berlin to Gran Canaria had to be diverted to Bordeaux, France, due to a disruptive Russian passenger on board. The flight, U2 5111 operated by Airbus A320 registered OE-IVR, was delayed in Bordeaux for several hours.

The aircraft landed in the French city at 13:30. However, while the airline initially stated the flight would resume at 15:30 to reach Gran Canaria at 17:01, Bordeaux airport was closed due to a bomb threat, leaving the crew and passengers stranded on the plane. Eventually, the aircraft took off to the Canary Islands at 17:00 after the alert was lifted.

Several other French airports, including Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais, as well as Ostend in Belgium, were also affected by similar bomb threats.

