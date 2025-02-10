easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Athens after pilot falls ill

easyJet flight U2 2252 from Hurghada to Manchester (Airbus A320neo registered G-UZEE) made an emergency landing in Athens on 8 February after the captain suffered a medical emergency mid-flight. The co-pilot safely diverted the aircraft, and emergency services met the plane upon arrival.

Passengers, initially unaware of the situation, grew concerned after cabin crew called for medical assistance. The pilot’s condition remains undisclosed.

Following the landing, travellers were stranded in Athens, awaiting alternative arrangements. easyJet assured passengers of their safety priority, though some expressed frustration over delays and communication. Eventually, the flight took off again to its final destination Manchester after 20 hours on the ground.

The incident highlights pilot health monitoring and emergency preparedness, reinforcing aviation safety measures to handle rare but critical situations.