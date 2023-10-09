easyJet first airline to sign up to Airbus’ pioneering carbon removal solution

easyJet has made history by becoming the first airline to sign a contract with Airbus for its carbon-removal initiative, utilising the Airbus Carbon Capture Offer. This innovative technology employs Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS) to provide airlines worldwide with carbon removal credits, helping them achieve their decarbonisation objectives.

DACCS technology utilises high-powered extraction fans to filter and extract CO2 emissions directly from the air, subsequently storing the captured CO2 safely and permanently in underground reservoirs. Although emissions released during aircraft operations can’t be eliminated at the source, DACCS can extract an equivalent amount from the atmosphere. This technology complements other carbon reduction methods, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

easyJet’s Group Markets Director, Thomas Haagensen, expressed the airline’s commitment to addressing residual emissions and achieving zero carbon emission flying. easyJet is actively working with partners like Airbus to accelerate the development of zero carbon emission aircraft technology.

Airbus’ Executive Vice President of Communications, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Julie Kitcher, praised easyJet’s dedication to decarbonisation and its participation in Airbus’ Carbon Capture Offer, emphasising Airbus’ commitment to sustainable aviation solutions.

Notably, easyJet had previously entered into an agreement with Airbus in 2022 to explore the pre-purchase of verified and durable carbon removal credits. These credits, issued by Airbus’ partner 1PointFive, will be valid from 2026 to 2029. Airbus has agreed to pre-purchase 400,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits from 1PointFive over four years as part of this initiative.