easyJet expands winter network with new routes to Luxor, Oslo, and Sharm El-Sheik

easyJet has unveiled four new routes from three UK airports, including a historic return to Luxor, Egypt, after more than a decade. This expansion contributes to over 40 new routes from the UK for the upcoming winter season, featuring destinations across Europe and North Africa.

Key highlights of the announcement include:

Luxor, Egypt : Starting November 11, flights from London Gatwick will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Luxor is renowned for its ancient temples and tombs, including the Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings. easyJet holidays will also offer a new river cruise package on the Nile.

: Starting November 11, flights from London Gatwick will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. Luxor is renowned for its ancient temples and tombs, including the Luxor Temple and the Valley of the Kings. easyJet holidays will also offer a new river cruise package on the Nile. Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt : From February 14, flights from Liverpool will run twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, increasing easyJet’s capacity to Egypt.

: From February 14, flights from Liverpool will run twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, increasing easyJet’s capacity to Egypt. Oslo, Norway: New routes from Manchester (starting November 15) and Liverpool (starting November 29) will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, complementing existing services to Norway.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, expressed excitement about the new routes, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to offering more choices and connectivity for UK travellers. easyJet now serves 21 UK airports, with 584 routes to 136 destinations.

Flights and package holidays on these new routes are available at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, with fares starting from £34.99.