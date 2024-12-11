easyJet expands UK operations with new routes and fleet growth for Summer 2025

easyJet has announced the addition of six new routes from four UK airports and plans to grow its UK fleet with a new A320 aircraft at Bristol Airport. These changes will provide greater connectivity, job opportunities, and affordable travel options for passengers.
New Routes Overview
- Manchester and Edinburgh:
Flights to Milan Linate begin March 30, 2025, with daily year-round service.
- Birmingham:
- Bordeaux: Starts May 1, 2025, with twice-weekly flights (Thursdays and Sundays).
- Gibraltar: Starts June 1, 2025, with year-round twice-weekly flights.
- Bristol:
- Almeria, Spain: Starts June 24, 2025, with twice-weekly year-round flights (Tuesdays and Saturdays).
- Palermo, Italy: Starts June 26, 2025, with twice-weekly summer flights (Thursdays and Sundays).
Fleet and Base Expansions
- An additional aircraft at Bristol supports increased routes and economic growth.
- A new London Southend base opens in March 2025 with three aircraft.
- Expanded operations at Milan Linate (5 aircraft) and Rome Fiumicino (3 aircraft), joining easyJet’s existing Italian bases.
Holiday Packages and Fares
- easyJet holidays offers packages starting at £230 per person, including flights, hotels, and luggage.
- Seats for new routes are now on sale starting at £23.99*.
Impact and Connectivity
Ali Gayward, easyJet UK Country Manager, highlighted the benefits for UK travellers, emphasising increased connectivity to Italy and other European destinations for both leisure and business.