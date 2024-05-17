easyJet expands UK network with new London Southend base

easyJet is set to open its 10th UK base at London Southend Airport next March, reinforcing its commitment to continued growth in the UK market. With three A320neo aircraft based at the airport, the expansion will create around 130 direct jobs and support additional indirect employment opportunities.

The move underscores easyJet’s strategy to capitalise on key growth opportunities, fuelled by strong consumer demand for flights and holidays. The airline’s investment in London Southend strengthens its network, offering more routes and package holiday options to travellers in the region.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, highlights the significance of the UK market and the airline’s trusted brand, while John Upton, CEO of London Southend Airport, emphasises the convenience and connectivity the new base will provide for passengers.

This expansion marks another milestone in easyJet’s longstanding presence in the UK, where it now operates from 10 bases and serves over 500 routes to destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.