easyJet expands Prague network with new direct flights to Liverpool

easyJet has continued its growth in Prague with the launch of a new direct route to Liverpool, marking the latest addition in a series of new connections for the airline.

In the past year, easyJet has tripled its route offerings from Prague, now serving 21 destinations across seven European countries. This new Liverpool service operates three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, providing year-round connectivity at fares starting from 819 CZK.

The airline’s expansion includes seven new routes this year, linking Prague with UK cities Birmingham and Glasgow, as well as destinations in France, Spain, and Italy. The route inaugurations were celebrated with customer giveaways at Prague Airport, where easyJet’s Ali Gayward highlighted the airline’s ongoing commitment to delivering great value and a diverse network from Prague.