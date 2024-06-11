easyJet expands operations in Norway with new routes to Oslo and Tromsø

Significant growth in Norwegian market for Europe’s second-largest low-cost airline

From late October, easyJet will introduce several new routes from Oslo and Tromsø airports, marking a substantial expansion into the Norwegian market. This move will provide enhanced connectivity between Norway and key European destinations.

Key Highlights:

Tromsø’s Winter Tourism Boom : With a remarkable rise in winter tourism, Tromsø attracted 320,000 international guests between October 2022 and April 2023, with projections for 350,000 in the current season. easyJet’s seven new routes to Tromsø, each with two weekly flights, will significantly boost this growth, offering better access for both tourists and residents.

: With a remarkable rise in winter tourism, Tromsø attracted 320,000 international guests between October 2022 and April 2023, with projections for 350,000 in the current season. easyJet’s seven new routes to Tromsø, each with two weekly flights, will significantly boost this growth, offering better access for both tourists and residents. New Tromsø Routes : London-Gatwick (TOS-LGW) : Mon, Fri (Nov 11 – Mar 28) Manchester (TOS-MAN) : Tue, Sun (Nov 19 – Mar 29) Paris-CDG (TOS-CDG) : Mon, Wed (Nov 28 – Mar 27) Milan-Malpensa (TOS-MXP) : Wed, Fri (Dec 4 – Mar 29) Bristol (TOS-BRS) : Mon, Wed (Dec 5 – Mar 27) Geneva (TOS-GVA) : Sun, Thu (Dec 5 – Mar 27) Amsterdam (TOS-AMS) : Mon, Fri (Dec 15 – Mar 26)

:

Oslo Expansion:

Paris-CDG (OSL-CDG) : Mon, Wed, Fri (Oct 28 – Mar 26)

: Mon, Wed, Fri (Oct 28 – Mar 26) Milan-Malpensa (OSL-MXP): Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun (Oct 27 – Mar 28)

Statements from Key Figures:

Joachim Lupnaav Johnsen, Avinor : Welcomes easyJet’s establishment in Norway, highlighting the increased options for Norwegian and international travellers.

: Welcomes easyJet’s establishment in Norway, highlighting the increased options for Norwegian and international travellers. Lone Helle, Visit Tromsø : Emphasises the potential for Tromsø residents to access new European destinations and the region’s growing appeal as a winter destination.

: Emphasises the potential for Tromsø residents to access new European destinations and the region’s growing appeal as a winter destination. William Vet, easyJet: Expresses pride in offering new routes from Tromsø and resuming flights from Oslo, enhancing access to the Arctic’s unique experiences and landscapes.

easyJet’s expansion will offer travellers more choices and improved connectivity to popular European cities, supporting the continued growth of tourism and travel in Norway.