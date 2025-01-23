easyJet expands its network with 3 new routes from Milan and Naples

easyJet has announced three new international routes for the summer of 2025, departing from Milan Malpensa and Naples airports. These new connections offer passengers a wider variety of destinations to choose from for their summer vacations.

Key Highlights

Biarritz from Milan Malpensa: Starting June 23rd, 2025, easyJet will operate two weekly flights between Milan Malpensa and Biarritz, France. This stylish coastal city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing culture, and Belle Époque architecture.

Also starting June 25th, 2025, easyJet will offer two weekly flights between Milan Malpensa and Thessaloniki, Greece. This historic city boasts a rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and vibrant nightlife.

From June 25th, 2025, easyJet will connect Naples with Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands. This popular destination is known for its beautiful beaches, volcanic landscapes, and water sports.

Overall, easyJet is expanding its network to offer more travel options to its customers. With these new routes, passengers can easily reach popular destinations in France, Greece, and Spain.

