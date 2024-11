easyJet will open new bases at Milan Linate and Rome Fiumicino in spring 2025, following EU approval as part of Lufthansa’s acquisition of ITA Airways.

With eight aircraft across these hubs, easyJet will expand its Italian fleet to 38 planes, serve 20 airports, and handle over 21 million passengers annually, making Italy its second-largest market.

The move creates 300 jobs and enhances destination options and affordability for Italian travellers.