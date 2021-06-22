easyJet connects Lille to Spain and Portugal

easyJet is expanding its destinations from Lille and is offering three European routes to the sun for sale for the summer season: Faro (Portugal), Malaga and Palma de Mallorca (Spain).

In order to help its passengers organise their next trips, easyJet has launched the Covid-19 information portal, a new intuitive service available on easyjet.com which lists the latest travel policies in force in the countries served by the company.

easyJet is strengthening its policy of flexibility for flights this summer: all passengers can change their flights at no additional cost, up to 2 hours before departure, and for all destinations on sale.

easyJet is the only company in France that offsets the carbon emissions of all of its flights and operates a 100% Airbus fleet.

After TUI fly Belgium, which recently expanded its network from Lille with the resumption of services to 7 cities in Morocco, it is easyJet’s turn to announce this Tuesday the programming of 3 additional destinations to its network: in Spain, with Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and in Portugal, with Faro.

With these three new destinations, the people of Lille will have the opportunity to get away from it all this summer. In Faro, they will be able to appreciate the still little-known charm of the Algarve, the southernmost province of Portugal. They will also have the opportunity to discover the astonishing yellow sand beaches of Malaga, famous throughout the peninsula or to choose the Balearic Islands towards the friendly island of Palma de Mallorca.

Present in Lille-Lesquin for years, easyJet serves the cities of Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Nantes all year round, connecting the north of France to many regional French metropolises, and allowing its customers to enjoy the Atlantic as well as the Mediterranean coast. easyJet also offers a route to Geneva, bringing Lille to the gates of the Alps.

With the gradual resumption of leisure travel, easyJet wants to enable its customers to quickly explore and understand the various options available to them. The company has just launched the Covid-19 information portal, a new intuitive service available on easyjet.com that lists the latest travel policies in force in the countries served by the company.

Reginald Otten, Deputy Managing Director of easyJet for France, commented: “After a special year, the French want to travel and the people of Lille more than any other. We are very happy to offer them flights to Spain for the very first time and to relaunch routes to Portugal, two ideal destinations for the summer, between beaches, deep blue skies and old towns to discover, with a choice of Faro, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca. ”

Marc André Gennart, General Manager of Lille Airport: “We are delighted with this new sign of confidence that easyJet has shown us in this period of global post-covid recovery. By expanding its network of international destinations from Lille, easyJet is consolidating its position as the leading company in terms of the number of passengers transported at Lille airport. The return of flights to Faro (Portugal) and to Palma Mallorca, historically one of the main tourist destinations offered at our airport, was highly anticipated by travellers from our region and will undoubtedly be very well received. The service to Malaga and Andalusia will also satisfy the many lovers of the Costa del Sol.”

Lille, June 22, 2021